

The Canadian Press





NIPIGON, Ont. - A snowmobiler has been found dead after his machine went through the ice on a lake in northwestern Ontario last week.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the dead man as 51-year-old Gerald Thompson of the Rocky Bay First Nation.

They say the search continues for a second man, Nathaniel Thompson.

Police say they were contacted on Friday about the two men, who were last seen on Lake Nipigon on Thursday.

The OPP, members of the Anishinabek Police Service and an Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources helicopter were involved in the search.

Police found a submerged snow machine on Saturday and a second set of tracks that led to another break in the ice.