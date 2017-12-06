

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's final cap-and-trade auction before entering a joint market with Quebec and California next year has pulled in $422 million.

That means that the province's system aimed at lowering greenhouse gas emissions has brought in nearly $2 billion for green projects this year.

The system puts caps on the amount of pollution companies in certain industries can emit, and if they exceed those limits they must buy allowances at auction or from other companies that come in under their limits.

Ontario's fourth and final standalone auction before it joins Quebec and California's carbon market on Jan. 1, sold 83 per cent of the 2017 credits after three previous sellouts.

Keith Brooks of Environmental Defence says that's a strong showing, considering the uncertainty around the future of cap and trade in Ontario.

The Progressive Conservatives, who are ahead in the polls, have promised to withdraw from cap and trade and instead implement a carbon tax if they win next year's election.