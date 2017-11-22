

Peter Cameron, The Canadian Press





An eastern Ontario city is mulling the idea of scrapping discounts on municipal programs and services for seniors and youth in order to boost supports for low-income residents of any age.

The City of Kingston says that while it already has a Municipal Fee Assistance program for those in need, the approach it's considering would raise the qualification threshold so more people could access the savings.

Seniors and youth are currently offered age-based discounts at recreational and cultural facilities such as theatres and museums as well as city transit.

The city has set up an online survey to seek input from residents on the idea.

Kingston has had an income-based system, in addition to the age-based discounts, in effect for about seven years.

Cheryl Hitchen, the city's manager of social policy, says the proposed program has potential to help more people living in poverty regardless of age.