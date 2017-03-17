

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An overnight blaze at a home in Markham will be investigated by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The fire broke out at a residence on Hartwell Road shortly after midnight.

According to York Regional Police, there was not anybody inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire did, however, cause some damage to several neighboring homes. Police say the damage was not structural in nature.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.