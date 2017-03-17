Ontario fire marshal's office notified after blaze tears through Markham home
Crews are shown at the scene of a fire at a home on Hartwell Road in Markham early Friday morning. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 5:33AM EDT
An overnight blaze at a home in Markham will be investigated by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.
The fire broke out at a residence on Hartwell Road shortly after midnight.
According to York Regional Police, there was not anybody inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported.
The fire did, however, cause some damage to several neighboring homes. Police say the damage was not structural in nature.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.