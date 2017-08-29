

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario is increasing annual funding to the Ontario Arts Council by $50 million a year.

The agency that gives grants and services to Ontario-based artists and arts organizations currently gets $30 million a year from the province.

By 2021 that will increase to $80 million a year.

The government says that will allow the OAC to give increased funding to organizations such as Hot Docs, North America's largest documentary film festival, and the School of Dance in Ottawa.

The OAC has previously funded the Tony-award winning musical "Come From Away" and free shows highlighting Indigenous music by A Tribe Called Red.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says investing in the arts sector is investing in young people, communities and a more inclusive, innovative society.