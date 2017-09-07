

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Ontario says it's launching a three-year strategy to make the province's education system more equitable and inclusive for people of all backgrounds and cultures.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter released details of the plan on Thursday, filling in some objectives of the three-year strategy that was previously projected to cost roughly $7 million.

The Education and Equity Action Plan calls for a new approach to Grade 9, a time when students typically decide whether to pursue their education in an academic or an applied stream that often shapes future career choices.

Hunter says Grade 9 is too early to make such a decision, adding that the plan calls for expanded opportunities for students to explore options such as college, university or apprenticeships.

The action plan calls for identifying disparities in suspension and expulsion rates among some student groups as well as providing more teaching material to address a variety of cultural backgrounds.

To do this, Hunter says the government will collect demographic data on students, including details on race, to help identify systemic barriers.