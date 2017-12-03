

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Local officials in Trinidad and Tobago are saying that an Ontario man has been killed there.

Few details were immediately confirmed, but police in Ste. Madeleine identified the man as Vishnu Narine, 57, of Ontario.

Local media are reporting that the victim was shot and robbed in the San Fernando area and that his body was found Friday morning.

Global Affairs Canada would only confirm that they are providing consular services to the family of a Canadian man killed in Trinidad.

The Canadian government released a statement sending condolences to family and friends of the man who was killed and saying that they are gathering more information about what happened.

“Consular officials in Trinidad Port of Spain are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” a statement from Global Affairs Canada spokesperson ‎Brittany Venhola-Fletcher‎ said. “‎Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, further details cannot be disclosed at this time.‎‎” ‎