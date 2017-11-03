

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario has named the first 14 cities where it will set up government-run marijuana stores.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario, which will run the shops through a subsidiary, says the stores will open by July 2018.

Brampton, Hamilton, Kingston, Kitchener, London, Mississauga, Ottawa, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Vaughan and Windsor will be getting the stores.

The LCBO says its representatives, along with staff from Ontario's Ministry of Finance, will meet with the municipalities in the coming weeks to determine exactly where the stores will be located.

The Ontario government said it will be identifying more locations for its first batch of stores but notes that all consumers will be able to access cannabis through an online retail website.

The province plans to set up approximately 150 standalone cannabis stores by 2020. The first batch of 40 stores will open in 2018 with that number rising to 80 stores by July 2019.