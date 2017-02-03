

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins says the province is working on a way to offer help to children who are not able to travel to the United States for life-saving surgeries due to a new travel restriction imposed by President Donald Trump.

“It has come to our attention that as a result of new travel restrictions, children who were scheduled to receive specialized life-saving surgeries in the United States are now being turned away,” Hoskins said in a press release issued through his office Friday. “These children are being turned away solely because of where they were born. As Ontarians, we have an obligation to respond when we know that we have the ability to help.”

The ban, implemented last week, prevents people travelling on passports from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days.

It’s not clear how many children in need of life-saving surgeries are affected by the ban. However Hoskins said that Ontario has an obligation to help those affected.

“We are currently working on a broad humanitarian response to provide life-saving care to children whose surgeries have been cancelled,” Hoskins said in the statement. “Given that this is a critical time for these ill children, our ministry and Ontario’s specialized children’s hospitals, which provide best-in-the-world care feel the responsibility to act quickly.”

Hoskins said he is working with the federal government and Ontario hospitals, primarily the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, to determine whether there is an opportunity to help kids affected by the ban.

He added: “We have capacity in Ontario to provide highly specialized care that is not widely available in the world.”