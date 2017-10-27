

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Patrick Brown’s Progressive Conservatives now hold a 20 point lead over the governing Liberals, a new poll suggests.

The Forum Research poll conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, largely before a Sudbury judge acquitted two prominent Liberals of Election Act offences on Wednesday afternoon, found that 45 per cent of respondents want a Patrick Brown premiership, versus 24 per cent who say they prefer Kathleen Wynne.

Twenty-two percent of respondents said they would vote NDP in the next election, putting the party in a statistical tie with the Liberals.

“Despite the positive outcome for the Liberals in Sudbury, it hasn’t yet changed any minds, and as the election creeps closer and closer, it seems like the PCs are going to need a major stumble to give the Liberals a chance at re-election,” Forum Research President Lorne Bozinoff wrote in a press release.

Seven per cent of respondents said they would vote for the Green Party and two per cent indicated support for an alternative party.

The PCs did well with respondents aged 45-54, or 55-64 (49 and 46 per cent support respective support), along with individuals earning more than $100,000 per year (49 per cent support).

Meanwhile, the Liberals secured their best support from Toronto residents (32 per cent support), Ontarians with a post-graduate degree (30 per cent support), or those earning less than $20,000 per year (31 per cent).

The poll surveyed 946 Ontario adults using telephone robocall and is considered accurate + or – three per cent, 19 times out of 20.