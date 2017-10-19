TORONTO - Ontario politicians took the unusual step today of using time in the legislature to unanimously condemn a law passed by Quebec that bans anyone from giving or receiving public services with their face covered.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says Ontario and Quebec have a very close working relationship, but on this issue they fundamentally disagree.

She says every citizen should be able to live their lives and practice their beliefs without discrimination and without fear, saying Quebec's law is the kind of action that drives wedges in communities.

Progressive Conservative Lisa MacLeod says there is no place for two-tiered citizenship in Canada and the expression of freedom is never strengthened when limits are placed on it.

NDP women's issues critic Peggy Sattler says the legislation has nothing to do with secularism or public safety and primarily targets Muslim women who wear a niqab or burka.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has defended the law by saying it is necessary for reasons related to communication, identification and security.