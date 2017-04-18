

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A report on auto insurance in Ontario has found that the province has the most expensive premiums despite also having one of the lowest levels of accidents and fatalities.

The government-commissioned report calling Ontario's auto insurance system “one of the least effective” in Canada was quietly posted online last week.

Ontario's adviser on auto insurance says it's disappointing that as the number of accidents have gone down, the cost of claims has risen.

David Marshall reports that Ontario's system is filled with disputes and inefficiencies, and a high percentage of premiums are going to experts and lawyers instead of injured people.

The report comes as the Liberal government is still trying to fulfil a promise to reduce rates by 15 per cent on average from 2013 levels.

The government missed its self-imposed deadline of August 2015 to hit that target and Premier Kathleen Wynne has admitted that was a “stretch goal.”