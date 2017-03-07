

The Canadian Press





BELLEVILLE, Ont. -- An eastern Ontario teacher facing dozens of charges related to sex crimes against minors is set to appear in a Belleville, Ont., court today, where she is expected to enter a plea.

The female teacher was charged with 42 offences after an investigation into allegations involving young people between the ages of 12 and 15 in Tweed, Ont.

The alleged crimes took place between 2013 and last year.

The charges include multiple counts of sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference with a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16, sexual exploitation, luring a person under 16, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 and making child pornography.

The woman, who worked for the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, had initially been charged with 36 offences but six additional counts were laid after more alleged victims came forward.

She has not been teaching since her arrest.