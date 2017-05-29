

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





While thousands of cyclists hopped on their bikes this morning for a pedal-powered commute, the provincial government revealed a new program to invest millions of dollars in bicycle infrastructure in municipalities across Ontario in order to improve safety and reduce air pollution.

Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Eleanor McMahon made the announcement in Toronto to coincide with Bike to Work Day – kicking off a month of cycling to reduce traffic congestion and get exercise.

“Building commuter cycling infrastructure is important in helping us make Ontario a great place to ride a bike,” Del Duca said in a statement. “Working together with our partners, cycling community and local municipalities, I know we will succeed in making Ontario a cycling leader in North America.”

This is part of the province’s new four-year Municipal Commuter Cycling Program, which will provide up to $42.5 million to eligible municipalities this year. Funding for future years “will be determined based on availability of cap-and-trade proceeds,” according to the government.

The program will cover up to 80 per cent of the cost of cycling projects and intends to establish more cycling routes in urban areas and high-commuting volumes.

It is funded out of the province’s cap-and-trade program and intends to promote cycling safety while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

To be eligible, project proposals must show they are working to implement a cycling plan, which includes painted and physically separated bike lanes, multi-use paths, intersection modifications and bike racks.

The program will be divided into two streams – one for medium and large municipalities and another for smaller municipalities with populations of less than 15,000. Funding for smaller municipalities will be capped at $25,000 a year.

The province will begin taking applications on June 5.