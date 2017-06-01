

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A St. Catharines veterinarian who was caught on camera mistreating animals is now facing formal animal cruelty charges.

The charges were announced by the Lincoln County Humane Society Thursday, but pertain to abuse that allegedly took place four years ago in 2013.

The vet’s practices came into question after employees of his clinic came forward with videos that showed dogs being punched and grabbed by the throat. In one case, a husky was punched while he was under anesthetic.

The vet was suspended for 10 months and fined $10,000 last year after pleading guilty to professional misconduct at a College of Veterinarians of Ontario hearing. He was given the option of reducing his suspension if he completed training sessions.

He was back at work in February, despite protests by some former clients and animals groups.

A lawyer for the vet told The Canadian Press in September that his client had received death threats following the release of the videos. He also said that the videos lacked context and that his client had been trained in India where animals are treated differently.

The humane society launched a criminal investigation in September and announced the charges today.

Mahavir Rekhi is now facing 16 charges, including eight counts of causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal and eight counts of failing to provide suitable and adequate care for an animal.

He is scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines court room on July 14.