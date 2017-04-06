

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are warning the public that the powerful drug carfentanil has turned up in York Region for the first time.

Officers responding to a call for an injured person at a gas station bathroom in Richmond Hill on Jan. 28 found a white powder which they believed to be fentanyl. The woman was charged with possession, but was not seriously injured.

The powder was submitted for testing and Health Canada recently advised police that the substance in fact contained carfentanil.

Carfentanil is believed to be about 100 times more powerful that fentanyl and 10,000 times more powerful than morphine, according to police. The highly potent drug, which is commonly used to tranquilize large animals such as elephants and bears, can be lethal to humans even in very small amounts.

“Exposure to minute amounts of Carfentanil, as little as a grain of salt, or two milligrams of powder, may be fatal whether ingested, inhaled or absorbed through the skin,” YRP said in a news release.

Recently, the drug has made headlines for causing a wave of fatal overdoses, particularly in Western Canada. However it surfaced for the first time in Toronto in December, prompting concerns that the trend may carry over to the GTA.

“Recreational drug users who ingest, inject or smoke any powdered-form drug must be aware that carfentanil can be found mixed with other drugs,” police said in their release. “It cannot be detected and can cause a fatal overdose.

“Cross contamination can also cause fatalities if the drug is present on an item or surface. All powered-form drugs should be handled with caution and treated with the possibility that carfentanil may be present.”