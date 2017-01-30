OPP: 2 found dead in house fire in southwest Ontario
Kenora OPP responded to a report of human remains found in Lake of the Woods shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 5:23AM EST
Two bodies have been discovered at a house fire in Dawn-Euphemia Township in southwest Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police were called to the residence early Sunday morning.
Police say the identities of those inside have not been confirmed.
The OPP is securing the residence for the Fire Marshall's Office, but it's to early to know the cause.
Dawn-Euphemia Township is located in Lambton county near Chatham-Kent.