

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police are asking Bolton residents to help search for the weapon used in the murder of a 36-year-old Toronto man in the town on July 29.

Police were called to a gas station at the corner of Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man who was stabbed.

They arrived to find Alexander Lemon of Toronto suffering from several stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

On Sunday, suspects identified as Connor Sharpe, 21, and Venezia Maggiore, 22, were both charged with second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, investigators issued an appeal to all residents of Bolton to search their properties and to “pay attention while in common areas of the town” for a knife used in the murder.

Police believe it was dumped somewhere in the town between 2:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 29.

If spotted, police urge residents not to touch the knife and to call police immediately at (905) 584-2241.