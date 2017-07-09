

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two men who drowned in a boating incident at Wasaga Beach Saturday have been identified by Ontario Provincial police.

The two men – identified Sunday as 27-year-old Dilvinder Lakhanpal of Caledon and 26-year-old Nimit Sharma of Collingwood – were in an inflatable boat near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River when the vessel overturned in rough water.

Witnesses said they saw the men slip under the water after struggling to stay afloat. At the time, wave swells in the area were higher than two metres, police said.

The pair was found after a search that last around an hour. However emergency responders were unable to revive the men and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither man was wearing a personal floatation device when they were found, OPP said.

Police said the deaths are not considered suspicious and alcohol was not a factor.