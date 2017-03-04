OPP investigate Brant County homicide
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 8:11AM EST
CAINSVILLE, Ont. -- The OPP's Brant County detachment is investigating a homicide.
Investigators say officers were called to a home in the town of Cainsville on Wednesday afternoon where they found an unresponsive man.
They say the coroner later pronounced 69-year-old Robert Waite of Brant County dead.
A post-mortem examination was conducted Friday in Hamilton and police say the results caused investigators to classify the death as a homicide.
The exact cause of death, however, wasn't released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Brant County OPP.