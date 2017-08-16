

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a shooting in Caledon early Wednesday morning that left one man injured.

The incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road.

Police say a man in his 20s was transported from the scene to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two male suspects are currently in custody but police have not said if formal charges have been laid.

OPP say they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241.

Roads are closed in the area as police continue to investigate the incident.