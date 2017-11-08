

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving underage victims.

Earlier this year, OPP charged the suspect in connection with a slew of human trafficking-related offences.

Police said Wednesday that they have received information about additional alleged offences through Durham Regional Police.

Investigators say they are trying to track down the suspect, who is known to frequent parts of the GTA, including Oshawa, North York and other parts of Toronto.

OPP say Austin Tyler Wells, 24, is wanted for human trafficking, material benefit from sexual services under 18, procuring person under 18, making child pornography, distributing child pornography, advertising sexual services, sexual exploitation, uttering a threat and breach of recognizance.