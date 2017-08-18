

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - Provincial police say they're looking for four suspects after an officer was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

They say the officer stopped an SUV early Friday for allegedly driving the wrong way on a road in London, Ont.

Investigators say it was determined the vehicle had been stolen and allege the driver sped away in reverse, dragging the officer.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was released after treatment at a London hospital.

OPP say they are looking for a grey 2014 Ford Edge that at the time of the stop had the licence plate BVKC 355.

The suspects are identified as three men and a woman.