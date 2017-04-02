

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say the drivers of several luxury vehicles are facing stunt driving charges after a traffic stop on Highway 400 near the Barrie ONroute service centre Sunday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the drivers of the vehicles, which include Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Porsches, were spotted driving "erratically" along the highway.

Schmidt said officers responded to the scene and pulled the vehicles over.

"We’ve got a whole line of cars right now being impounded. Drivers are getting their licences suspended," Schmidt told CP24 Sunday afternoon.

"That kind of aggressive driving (is) the leading cause of death and injury. We do not want people using highways as their little playground racetracks."

Schmidt said the drivers will all face stunt driving charges following the incident.

"They are not going to be arrested per se but they will all lose their driver's licences for one week and their vehicles are all being impounded for seven days as well,” Schmidt noted.

“They will have to speak to a judge to determine what monetary penalties will be on that.”