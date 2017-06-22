

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The union representing many of the province’s liquor store employees plans to open up strike headquarters today directly across from the LCBO head office in Toronto.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents approximately 8,000 LCBO workers, will be setting up shop outside the LCBO headquarters at 43 Freeland Street.

Workers will be in a legal strike position as of midnight on June 26 and in anticipation of a possible labour disruption, the LCBO has extended hours at a number of stores to allow customers to stock up ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

OPSEU President Warren ‘Smokey’ Thomas and First Vice-President/ Treasurer Eduardo Almeida will be opening up the strike headquarters at noon today.

Thomas previously told reporters that the key issues for union members relate to “precarious work,” “part-time work” and how employees are treated.