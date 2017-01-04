

The Canadian Press





ORILLIA, Ont. -- Provincial police say an infant remains in hospital following a serious assault, allegedly by the child's father.

Investigators say they were notified on Dec. 29 by Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions -- an Orillia, Ont., child welfare agency -- about a serious incident involving an infant.

They say a 20-year-old Orillia man has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.

OPP say the infant is in stable condition.