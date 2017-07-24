Orillia man, 29, falls to his death on weekend hike: police
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 4:07PM EDT
GREY HIGHLANDS, Ont. - A 29-year-old man has died after falling off a cliff while hiking in central Ontario.
Provincial police say the accident happened on Sunday evening in the Eugenia Falls Conservation Area near Grey Highlands.
They say two men were hiking along a cliff when one lost his footing and tumbled more than 12 metres.
They say Tanner Jacobs of Orillia, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not release any other details.