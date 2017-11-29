

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





TTC subway users wanting to use Osgoode Station this weekend will have to find an alternative route.

The subway stop will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday until the start of service on Monday morning.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the transit agency said this closure is meant to complete floor work that cannot be done while the station is open. New fare gates for PRESTO cards will also be installed at Osgoode Station.

During the weekend, trains will pass through the station without stopping.

The TTC said Osgoode Station is one out of the five remaining subway stations that still need to have these new fare gates installed. Queen’s Park, Sheppard-Yonge, Finch and Union are the remaining stations that will receive the new fare gates over the next five months, the transit agency said.

“When the fare gate installation is complete next spring, every subway station and every entrance will have new gates and accept PRESTO,” the news release said. “New fare gates are in place today at 53 stations and more than 80 entrances.”