

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An Oshawa man is facing charges of committing an indecent act after allegedly exposing himself to a number of women over the past three months.

The first incident happened on April 24 at around 1 p.m. Durham police said a 28-year-old woman was walking on Farewell Street near Taylor Street when she was approached by a man in a tan-coloured Honda who asked for directions. While they were speaking the man allegedly made a sexual gesture toward the woman, who then left the area, police said.

Then on May 9 at around 1:50 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was walking on Central Park Boulevard near King Street when she too was approached by a man in a tan-coloured Honda who asked for directions. According to police, the man exposed himself and began to masturbate while they were speaking.

A third incident was reported to police on June 11. Police said a woman was walking with her four-year-old daughter in a parking lot near King Street East and Farewell Street at around 2:20 p.m. when a man in a tan-coloured Honda approached her and started a conversation. Police said the woman fled the area after noticing that the man wasn’t wearing any clothes from the waist down and wasallegedly touching himself as they spoke.

Police announced Friday that a suspect has been charged in connection with all three incidents.

Erik Ford, 26, of Oshawa, is now facing three counts of indecent act. He was released on a promise to return for a court appearance.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police say they would like to hear form any other potential victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact D/Cst. Ormonde of the Central East Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).