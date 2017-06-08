

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 47-year-old Oshawa woman has been charged in relation to three incidents where she allegedly assaulted and threatened Muslims in public places in that city last month.

Durham Regional Police say that on May 21 at 4:30 p.m., the suspect approached a couple walking in the Oshawa Centre Mall.

She allegedly threatened them and assaulted them. Investigators said the female victim was wearing a hijab and the threats made by the suspect were “in relation to her dress.”

As the two victims walked away, a female and male bystander confronted the suspect and asked her to explain her actions, police said.

The suspect then kicked the female intervener and also allegedly kicked the male intervener, both of whom happened to also be Muslim.

The next afternoon, the suspect allegedly approached a Muslim woman walking in Oshawa’s Lakeview Park.

She allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and then fled the scene on foot.

She was later arrested by police without incident.

She has been identified by police as Georgina Cassidy.

Police charged her with five counts of assault, one count of threatening death and one count of threatening bodily harm.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators say they are in contact with the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General to discuss the possibility of laying hate crime charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dellipizzi at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2766, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).