

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they have informed the OSPCA after a video was released on social media showing a woman grabbing, biting and striking a dog while riding a subway train on Friday.

In the video, the woman can be seen grabbing the dog’s head, biting it, and yanking the dog’s leash roughly.

She is heard in the video repeatedly telling the dog to “stop it.”

Several people got up to confront the woman about her conduct after the train came to a stop.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the incident occurred on a Line 2 train at 4:21 p.m. as it entered St. George Station. TTC staff stopped the train and a supervisor eventually escorted the woman off of the train, Ross said.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said police were called to St. George Station and spoke to the woman, as well as several witnesses.

She said police were not able to locate any visible injuries on the dog.

They released the woman with a caution and no charges were laid.

Douglas-Cook said the matter was referred to the OSPCA for further investigation after the video surfaced.

The OSPCA told CP24 it has received information about the incident from Toronto police but it is too early to share further details.