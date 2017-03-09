

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police and the Ontario SPCA say they are searching for a suspect who fired a crossbow pistol at a duck in Brampton on Tuesday.

Both organizations say they were called to Loafer’s Lake, near Hurontario Street and Sandalwood Parkway East on Tuesday for a report about an injured duck.

They arrived to find the duck with a crossbow bolt measuring six or seven inches long protruding from its chest. Seven other yellow-coloured crossbow bolts were found on the bank of a creek that runs near the lake.

Police and animal welfare officials tried to transport the duck so it could be treated by a vet, but it flew away and could not be caught.

Anyone who locates the duck or witnessed it being shot is asked to call police, the OSPCA or Brampton Animal Services.

“We take cruelty against animals very seriously and want to bring the individual or individuals responsible to justice,” senior OSPCA inspector Alison Green said in a news release.

Police can be reached at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). The OSPCA can be reached at 310-7722 and Brampton Animal Service can be reached at 905-458-5800.