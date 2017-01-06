

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- An Ottawa-area man has been charged with several child pornography offences.

The Ottawa Police Service says its investigation began in July when the National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre forwarded it reports from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipLine.

Investigators say the reports indicated an IP address in the Ottawa area was noted to have chatted about sexually abusing children and uploading images of child sexual abuse.

They say several digital devices were seized Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the Orleans Village-Chateauneuf area just east of Ottawa.

Jean-Michel Duval, 33 is scheduled to appear in court today to face charges of distribution child pornography, possession child pornography and make available child pornography.