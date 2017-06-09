

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing a number of charges after allegedly trying to pass himself off as a dentist.

Ottawa police allege the man applied to write the National Dental Examining Board of Canada exams, which cannot be completed without a valid degree from an accredited dental school.

Police allege the man had accessed a real dentist's valid university credentials and changed the name on the documents to match his own.

They say the man was also working in undisclosed roles at two Ottawa-area dental clinics and portraying himself as a dentist online.

Omar Anwar is facing seven charges including uttering a forged document, obtaining employment by false pretence and personating a dentist.