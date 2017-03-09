

The Canadian Press





Ottawa's mayor is expected to make an announcement Thursday about his political future.

Jim Watson said he would break the news via his Facebook and Twitter accounts in the morning.

Watson was first elected to Ottawa city council in 1991, and following a second term as councillor, became mayor in 1997 with 82 per cent of the vote.

After resigning as mayor in 2000, Watson become president and CEO of the Canadian Tourism Commission, then turned to provincial politics and captured the Ottawa West-Nepean riding for the Liberals in the 2003 Ontario election.

He was re-elected in 2007 and held several cabinet portfolios during his time at Queen's Park, including Health Promotion, Municipal Affairs and Housing and Consumer and Business Services.

Watson then left provincial politics and was elected as Ottawa's mayor in 2010 and again in 2014.