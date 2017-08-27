Ottawa Pride will see Trudeau, Wynne, Canada's top general on Sunday
The Canada 150 pride flag flies on Parliament Hill following a ceremony with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Wednesday June 14, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 6:15AM EDT
OTTAWA - Several prominent marchers will be making appearances at Ottawa's annual Pride Parade today.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne will be joining the parade, as will General Jonathan Vance.
Vance, the chief of defence staff, will lead a contingent of senior military leaders during the parade.
He said in an interview with The Canadian Press last week that he hopes to show the military's support and openness toward the LGBTQ community.
Trudeau and Wynne have regularly attended Pride celebrations in other major Canadian cities, including Montreal and Toronto.
Organizers for the Ottawa event say this year's parade will be the largest in its history.