

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Ottawa says it will introduce new legislation this spring that will address the bumping of travellers from flights that was highlighted by the video of a violent dragging of an unwilling passenger off a U.S. flight.

A spokesman for Transport Minister Marc Garneau says bumping rules will be included in a passenger bill of rights that was promised last fall to establish clear, minimum requirements for compensation when flights are oversold or luggage lost.

Marc Roy declined, however, to say if the legislation will set industry-wide standards or raise compensation to levels offered in the United States or Europe.

Passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs says the "troubling" video of a man being dragged off a United Airlines flight highlights the need for greater consumer protection.

He says all airlines should be required to conform to the same compensation limits with thresholds rising to a maximum of $1,500, in line with the U.S.

United Airlines sustained a public relations black eye when the video of the passenger in Chicago went viral on the Internet.