

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Dozens of cars were broken into in an underground parking lot at an East York apartment complex early Monday morning.

At 8:30 a.m., a tenant called police after discovering his car window was smashed, Const. Victor Kwong, a spokesperson for Toronto police told CP24.

Police are still trying to determine the exact number of vehicles damaged because dozens of residents had to get to work, but investigators believe as many as 50 vehicles parked at the building near Eastdale Avenue and Goodwood Park Crescent were broken into.

In most cases, the rear side window on the damaged vehicle was smashed, investigators said.

From there, the thief was able to gain access to the vehicles and snatch GPS units, amongst other items.

In one case, the thief completely tore the glovebox out of a car.

The investigation is ongoing.

The property management company that runs the garage has not responded to a request for comment.