

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Over the past three years, GO Transit has refunded close to $4 million to its customers due to delayed trains.

The transit agency’s “service guarantee” policy, implemented in 2012, requires GO Transit to refund a customer’s fare for any train delayed 15 minutes or longer.

The policy does not apply to delays that GO Transit deems to be beyond its control, including extreme weather, emergency investigations, pedestrian incidents, track obstructions and on-board emergencies.

Within the last three years, Mextrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said GO Transit has refunded approximately $3.8 million to its customers out of approximately $1.5 billion in fare revenue.

The average weekday train ridership is about 215,000 across seven GO train lines. The trains cover 452 kilometres and service 65 stations across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Aikins said GO Transit is one of only a few transit agencies around the world that has this type of policy.

“It is very rare but it is to demonstrate our commitment to customers that being on time is really important to us,” Aikins said.

“We operate about 120,000 train trips a year and it is a fairly small percentage of those that are delayed beyond 15 minutes.”

She added that GO Transit has no intention of eliminating the policy any time soon.

“This is a policy that keeps us to a very high standard and encourages all of our staff that we know we are going to have to refund this to your Presto card if we are beyond the 15-minute delay.”