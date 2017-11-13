

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Overnight closures of the Gardiner Expressway will begin tonight to accommodate scheduled maintenance of the busy highway.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, all lanes of the highway will be closed. The final closures will take place on the nights of Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

Typically the city closes the highway for an entire weekend to allow crews to conduct maintenance work but the city’s road closures coordination committee opted for a different approach this year.

In an effort to minimize the disruption for motorists, the city is closing the highway for four nights instead.

Tory previously said that data shows the Gardiner is used much more frequently over the weekend than during overnight periods.