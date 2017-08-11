

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they consider an overnight fire in the basement of a Vaughan residence to be suspicious.

The fire broke out inside the home on Valeria Boulevard near Weston Road and Langstaff Road at around 1:50 a.m.

Police say that there were no residents home at the time of the fire and no need to order the evacuation of neighbouring homes.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and is expected to conduct a full investigation.

Meanwhile, police are canvassing the surrounding area for surveillance footage.

No arrests have been made at this time.