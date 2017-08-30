

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male driver has serious but non-life threatening injuries after crashing his vehicle into a railway bridge overpass in Vaughan early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Keele Street north of Steeles Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Police say that the bridge has been severely damaged as a result of the collision.

Keele Street is closed in both directions between Steeles Avenue and Ronrose Drive.