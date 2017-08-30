Overpass in Vaughan severely damaged after being hit by vehicle
A vehicle involved in a serious crash in Vaughan on Wednesday morning is shown. (Cam Woolley)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 6:29AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 30, 2017 6:35AM EDT
A male driver has serious but non-life threatening injuries after crashing his vehicle into a railway bridge overpass in Vaughan early Wednesday morning.
It happened on Keele Street north of Steeles Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.
The driver, who was the sole occupant, had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Police say that the bridge has been severely damaged as a result of the collision.
Keele Street is closed in both directions between Steeles Avenue and Ronrose Drive.