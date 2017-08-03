

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The OPP continue to search for the owner of an air mattress that caused a fatal crash in Welland, Ont. last month.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says some motorcycles were riding along Hwy 406 in Welland when they encountered an inflated air mattress lying on the road that had fallen off a vehicle.

He said the lead motorcycle veered around it, but a second got tangled in the air mattress and crashed.

A 55-year-old rider from Fort Erie died of his injuries, and three other people were injured.

Schmidt says police have tracked down the store that sold the mattress, and asks whoever lost it to come forward.

He added that police are only seeking to lay charges for having an insecure load.