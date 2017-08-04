

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The owner of a day camp that teaches tech and coding skills to children was arrested and charged with several child pornography offences on Thursday, Toronto police say.

Officers say they executed a search warrant on a home in the Bayview and Moore avenues area on Thursday.

A suspect identified as Christopher MacDonald, 32, of Toronto was taken into custody.

He faces two counts of accessing child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of making available child pornography and one count of making child pornography.

He appeared in College Park court on Aug. 3, 2017.

MacDonald was identified as the owner of Afterfour, a camp that teaches children as young as four about coding, technology and engineering.

A message posted to Afterfour’s website informed parents that MacDonald was arrested and that all programming would be suspended until further notice.