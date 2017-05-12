

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The owners of a rooming house and a property management company have been charged with fire code violations following an investigation into a deadly fire in North York that claimed the life of a 47-year-old woman.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a residence at 177 Elmhurst Avenue, in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Senlac Road, on November 30, 2016, shortly before 4 p.m.

A womanin the home was rushed to hospital after being found without vital signs, but she was eventually pronounced dead.

In a news release Friday, Toronto Fire Services said a post-fire inspection confirmed the home was being used as a rooming house and found a number of fire code violations.

The investigation found that there were breaches in fire separations, no fire-alarm system, and no approved fire-safety plan for the building.

The registered owners of the house, Thevathurai Akilan, Balatharshini Akilan and AKS Rental Management Inc. are now facing charges in provincial offences court.

Following the deadly blaze, fire prevention staff inspected other properties owned by the same people at 45 Irvington Crescent, near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401, and 57 Farmcrest Drive, near Pharmacy and Sheppard avenues in Scarborough.

“The fire safety inspections confirmed the buildings were occupied as multi-unit residential buildings and revealed numerous violations of the Ontario Fire Code,” Toronto Fire Services said in their news release.

Thevathurai Akilan and Balatharshini Akilan are facing further charges in connection with alleged violations at both properties and AKS Rental Management Inc. is facing further charges in connection with alleged violations at 45 Irvington Cres.

The penalties for fire code violations run up to $50,000 and/or a year in jail for individuals and up to $100,000 for corporations.