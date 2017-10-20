Packaged vegetable products recalled over listeria concern
Two recalled Mann’s Family Favorites stirfry mixes are shown
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 2:50PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 3:07PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous packaged vegetable products have been recalled over concerns about listeria contamination.
The agency says 26 Mann's products, two Compliments products and six Western Family products are affected by the recall.
The items were sold in Ontario and Quebec, and the CFIA says they may have been distributed nationally as well.
It says there have been no reported illnesses linked to the consumption of the vegetables.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Best Before
|
Mann's Power Blend
|
Brussels Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Carrots & Kale
|
284 g
|
7 16519 01311 9
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Broccoli and Cauliflower
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01303 4
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's
|
Broccoli Cole Slaw
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01307 2
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Brussels Sprouts
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01035 4
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Culinary Cuts
|
Shaved Brussels Sprouts
|
255 g
|
7 16519 03685 9
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
California Stir Fry
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01306 5
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
California Stir Fry
|
2 lbs
|
7 16519 02018 6
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Culinary Cuts
|
Cauliflower Cauliettes
|
397 g
|
7 16519 06901 7
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Cauliflower
|
284 g
|
7 16519 01403 1
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's
|
Fiesta Vegetable Tray
|
1.01 kg
|
7 16519 02049 0
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's
|
Kale Beet Blend - Kale, Golden Beets, Kohlrabi and Red Cabbage
|
227 g
|
7 16519 00027 0
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Cauli-Rice Curry
|
312 g
|
7 16519 03690 3
|
10/11/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Cauli-Rice Curry
|
312 g
|
7 16519 03689 7
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Butternut Kale Risotto
|
248 g
|
7 16519 03691 0
|
10/11/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Southwest Chipotle
|
298 g
|
7 16519 03686 6
|
10/12/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowl
|
Monterey Risotto
|
8.75 oz
|
7 16519 03679 8
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's
|
Vegetable Tray
|
54 oz
|
7 16519 01405 5
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's
|
Rainbow Salad
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01308 9
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Vegetable Medley
|
2 lbs
|
7 16519 02015 5
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Vegetable Medley
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01304 1
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's
|
Vegetable Tray
|
2.5 lbs
|
7 16519 01407 9
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Snacking Favorites
|
Veggie Hummus
|
Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g
|
7 16519 02058 2
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Snacking Favorites
|
Veggie Ranch
|
Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g
|
7 16519 02060 5
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Sesame Sriracha
|
340 g
|
7 16519 03682 8
|
10/12/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Sesame Sriracha
|
340 g
|
7 16519 03681 1
|
10/13/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Bacon Maple Delight
|
203 g
|
7 16519 03693 4
|
10/12/2017
|
Compliments
|
Cauliettes Chop
|
14 oz
|
0 68820 13254 7
|
10/14/2017
|
Compliments
|
Vegetable Platter
|
680 g
|
0 55742 53490 0
|
10/16/2017
|
Western Family
|
Spicy Southwestern Kale Salad Kit
|
646 g
|
0 62639 35230 1
|
10/13/2017
|
Western Family
|
Vegetable Medley
|
907 g
|
0 62639 32481 0
|
10/14/2017
|
Western Family
|
West Coast Stir-Fry Mix
|
907 g
|
0 62639 32485 8
|
10/15/2017
|
Western Family
|
Kale Salad Kit
|
680 g
|
0 62639 34593 8
|
10/14/2017
|
Western Family
|
Kale Caesar Salad Kit
|
420 g
|
0 62639 35229 5
|
10/14/2017
|
Western Family
|
Broccoli Slaw
|
340 g
|
0 62639 32484 1
|
10/17/2017