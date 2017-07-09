

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people who ventured into a dangerous area to take a photo at Scarborough Bluffs are facing non-criminal charges after they had to be rescued by Toronto Fire.

Firefighters had to execute a rope rescue at around 7:30 p.m. after the brother and sister in their 20s got stranded near the top of the bluffs. Toronto police said the siblings were trying to take a photo at the time.

Const. Victor Kwong told CP24.com that rescue calls at the bluffs have become all too common and he said more often than not the calls have to do with people ignoring posted warning signs.

“We’re adamant that if you are on a path and you fall there is no problem calling for a rescue. It’s when you’ve taken the decision to disregard these safeties and your own safety that it becomes a waste of resources,” Kwong said.

He said fire, ambulance and police all responded to the rescue call, diverting resources that might have been needed elsewhere.

Kwong said the pair was charged with a bylaw offence for trespassing in an off-limits section of the park.

No one was injured in the incident.