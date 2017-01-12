

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A boy has been rushed to hospital after police say they believe he fell from the sixth floor of a high-rise building in North York this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to a building on Fountainhead Road, in the area of Finch Avenue and Sentinel Road, at around 5:35 a.m. Thursday for reports of an injured person.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, police say a 12-year-old boy was located on the ground next to a high-rise apartment building.

"It was determined that he possibly fell from a balcony on the sixth floor," Sgt. Steven Tedford told CP24 at the scene.

Paramedics said the boy was rushed to SickKids Hospital with serious injuries.

"Obviously falling from six floors is very serious. At this point, when officers arrived, he was conscious and breathing... I’m unsure as to what injuries he has at this point," Tedford added.

"At this point, our investigation leads us to believe that this was a misadventure," Tedford said.

The officer said it is too early to tell what caused the boy to fall.

"Our next step is forensic identification services will attend, take photographs of the scene and just make sure that all is investigated thorough and properly."

The child's parents have been located and police said they are on their way to the hospital.