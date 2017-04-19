

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in hospital this morning after paramedics say he was stabbed in the head in the city’s east end.

It happened near Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues shortly before 10 p.m.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre after sustaining a stab wound to his head.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators have not released any information on suspects.