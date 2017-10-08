

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two males have been taken to hospital following a stabbing in an apartment building in York this morning, Toronto paramedics confirm.

It happened at a building near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.

According to paramedics, a man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition via emergency run. The second male victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.