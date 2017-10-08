Paramedics: Two injured following stabbing in Toronto's Syme neighbourhood
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 10:25AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 8, 2017 10:30AM EDT
Two males have been taken to hospital following a stabbing in an apartment building in York this morning, Toronto paramedics confirm.
It happened at a building near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.
According to paramedics, a man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition via emergency run. The second male victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.